Comparison of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP). Both are Biotechnology companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.16 N/A -0.54 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.82 N/A -1.49 0.00

Earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.'s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta means Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.'s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a -9.91% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 12.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.