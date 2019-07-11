Comparison of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.50 N/A -0.51 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 51.58 N/A -2.10 0.00

Demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Cara Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The average target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 13.12%. On the other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 13.96% and its average target price is $25.88. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cara Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.