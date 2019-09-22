Comparison of Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) and MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)

Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) and MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports Inc. 11 0.03 N/A -62.16 0.00 MOGU Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pier 1 Imports Inc. and MOGU Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3% MOGU Inc. 0.00% 425.3% -31.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pier 1 Imports Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, MOGU Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. MOGU Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pier 1 Imports Inc. and MOGU Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pier 1 Imports Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 MOGU Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s consensus target price is $0.5, while its potential downside is -95.06%. On the other hand, MOGU Inc.’s potential upside is 42.52% and its consensus target price is $4.2. The information presented earlier suggests that MOGU Inc. looks more robust than Pier 1 Imports Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pier 1 Imports Inc. and MOGU Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.3% and 19.9%. Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 15.63% of MOGU Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05% MOGU Inc. -5.06% -15.57% -69.65% -84.8% 0% -88.09%

For the past year Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than MOGU Inc.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.