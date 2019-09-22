Comparison of Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

This is a contrast between Pier 1 Imports Inc. (NYSE:PIR) and Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Retail Other and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports Inc. 11 0.03 N/A -62.16 0.00 Genuine Parts Company 101 0.75 N/A 5.39 18.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pier 1 Imports Inc. and Genuine Parts Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pier 1 Imports Inc. and Genuine Parts Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0.00% -217.7% -29.3% Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.2% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Pier 1 Imports Inc. is 269.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.69 beta. Competitively, Genuine Parts Company’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pier 1 Imports Inc. are 1 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Genuine Parts Company’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Genuine Parts Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pier 1 Imports Inc. and Genuine Parts Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pier 1 Imports Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genuine Parts Company 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Genuine Parts Company is $108.67, which is potential 11.46% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pier 1 Imports Inc. and Genuine Parts Company are owned by institutional investors at 47.3% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of Pier 1 Imports Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Genuine Parts Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pier 1 Imports Inc. -10.67% -47.83% -78.57% -77.59% -91.13% -37.05% Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15%

For the past year Pier 1 Imports Inc. had bearish trend while Genuine Parts Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats Pier 1 Imports Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.