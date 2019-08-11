Comparison of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 7.16 N/A 0.30 33.97 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PICO Holdings Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.2% of PICO Holdings Inc. shares and 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.