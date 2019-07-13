Comparison of PICO Holdings Inc. (PICO) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

Both PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICO Holdings Inc. 11 8.09 N/A -0.15 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PICO Holdings Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PICO Holdings Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 70.5% and 97.1% respectively. PICO Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PICO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 5.28% 6.77% 4.12% 0.53% 24.29% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51%

For the past year PICO Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.