Comparison of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) and The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust 18 7.95 N/A 0.29 58.54 The GEO Group Inc. 20 0.88 N/A 1.26 14.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Physicians Realty Trust and The GEO Group Inc. The GEO Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Physicians Realty Trust. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Physicians Realty Trust’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The GEO Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Physicians Realty Trust and The GEO Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 0.00% 2.3% 1.3% The GEO Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Physicians Realty Trust has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, The GEO Group Inc. has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Physicians Realty Trust and The GEO Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50 The GEO Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Physicians Realty Trust’s upside potential currently stands at 8.11% and an $19.06 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Physicians Realty Trust and The GEO Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 88.1%. Physicians Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of The GEO Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Physicians Realty Trust 0.88% -0.46% -4.44% -3.75% 11.61% 7.36% The GEO Group Inc. 3.25% -13.08% -15.19% -20.6% -30.7% -9.59%

For the past year Physicians Realty Trust had bullish trend while The GEO Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The GEO Group Inc. beats Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust, a self-managed healthcare real estate company, focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems. The companyÂ’s portfolio would consists of 19 medical office buildings with approximately 528,048 net leasable square feet located in 10 states. It intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 140 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.