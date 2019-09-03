Comparison of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

As Application Software businesses, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phunware Inc.
|12
|2.63
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|7
|3.64
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Phunware Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phunware Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.5%
|-14.1%
Liquidity
Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, the Rubicon Project Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Phunware Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Phunware Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s potential downside is -7.41% and its average target price is $9.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phunware Inc.
|-7.57%
|-40.63%
|-79.72%
|-99.05%
|-83.48%
|-88.01%
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|2.98%
|14.95%
|21.96%
|76.16%
|160.62%
|104.02%
For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while the Rubicon Project Inc. has 104.02% stronger performance.
