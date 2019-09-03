Comparison of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

As Application Software businesses, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 12 2.63 N/A -0.23 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.64 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phunware Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

Phunware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, the Rubicon Project Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Phunware Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s potential downside is -7.41% and its average target price is $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Phunware Inc. shares. Competitively, 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance while the Rubicon Project Inc. has 104.02% stronger performance.