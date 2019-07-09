Comparison of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Since Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 42 2.55 N/A -0.38 0.00 NetSol Technologies Inc. 7 0.97 N/A 0.69 10.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Phunware Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 13% 8.2%

Liquidity

Phunware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.1% of Phunware Inc. shares and 30.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Phunware Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.3% of NetSol Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.32% 6.32% 3.97% -12.5% 41.4% 14.96%

For the past year Phunware Inc. had bearish trend while NetSol Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Phunware Inc.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.