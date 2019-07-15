Comparison of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH)

This is a contrast between Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware Inc. 41 2.53 N/A -0.38 0.00 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 21 116.31 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phunware Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Phunware Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware Inc. 0.00% -188.3% -34.6% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phunware Inc. and AGM Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 0.49% respectively. Phunware Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, AGM Group Holdings Inc. has 60.57% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phunware Inc. -0.14% -19.72% -92.35% -29.86% -27.78% -48.6% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -8.9% -23.51% -40.41% -58.88% 0% -42.95%

For the past year Phunware Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

AGM Group Holdings Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.