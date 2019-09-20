Comparison of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 107.50 N/A -1.01 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.82 shows that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 35.75% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.