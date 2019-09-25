Comparison of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 90.55 N/A -1.01 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential downside is -63.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.