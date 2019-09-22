Comparison of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 9 8.49 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 61.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.