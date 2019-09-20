Comparison of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 104.43 N/A -1.01 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 329.80% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 52.1%. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.