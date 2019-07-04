Comparison of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 67.15 N/A -1.80 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 4 536.74 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and CEL-SCI Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a beta of 2.05 and its 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s beta is 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 8.8% respectively. Insiders owned 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Competitively, 5.1% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.