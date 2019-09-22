Comparison of Phillips 66 (PSX) and Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

We are contrasting Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 95 0.42 N/A 11.35 9.04 Sunoco LP 31 0.16 N/A 1.99 16.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Phillips 66 and Sunoco LP. Sunoco LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Phillips 66. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Phillips 66’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Sunoco LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 0.00% 22.3% 9.5% Sunoco LP 0.00% 16.2% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Phillips 66 is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. From a competition point of view, Sunoco LP has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phillips 66 are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, Sunoco LP has 1.3 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Phillips 66 and Sunoco LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 2 2 2.50 Sunoco LP 0 1 1 2.50

Phillips 66’s upside potential is 6.76% at a $110.25 average price target. Sunoco LP on the other hand boasts of a $34 average price target and a 6.45% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Phillips 66 looks more robust than Sunoco LP as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phillips 66 and Sunoco LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 36.1%. 0.2% are Phillips 66’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 26.77% are Sunoco LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 0.14% 9.04% 11.67% 8.49% -16.04% 19.05% Sunoco LP 0.51% 7.51% 8.75% 10.24% 27.65% 24.27%

For the past year Phillips 66’s stock price has smaller growth than Sunoco LP.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sunoco LP.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe. This segment also transports crude oil and other feedstocks to its refineries and other locations, as well as delivers refined and specialty products, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene and styrene-butadiene copolymers; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.