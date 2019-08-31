Comparison of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Since Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) are part of the Specialized Health Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health Corporation 31 1.01 N/A 1.59 19.55 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 118 3.64 N/A 1.71 75.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Phibro Animal Health Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Physical Therapy Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health Corporation 0.00% 34.2% 9.9% U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.67. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phibro Animal Health Corporation are 3.4 and 2. Competitively, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Phibro Animal Health Corporation and U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health Corporation 2 1 0 2.33 U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.33 is Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phibro Animal Health Corporation 7.53% -1.55% -10.44% 0% -33.98% -3.2% U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 1.37% 6.12% 14.18% 21.49% 24.96% 26.12%

For the past year Phibro Animal Health Corporation had bearish trend while U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. beats Phibro Animal Health Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also include antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.