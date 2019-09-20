Comparison of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

As Biotechnology companies, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|68.77
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Liquidity
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $17, and a 250.52% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
