Comparison of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

As Biotechnology companies, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 68.77 N/A 4.52 1.73 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. On the competitive side is, Genprex Inc. which has a 30.5 Current Ratio and a 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $17, and a 250.52% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.