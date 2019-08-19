Comparison of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 104.78 N/A 4.52 1.73 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 41.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.