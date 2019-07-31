Comparison of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This is a contrast between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 182.25 N/A -1.09 0.00 argenx SE 126 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of argenx SE is $150.5, which is potential 5.36% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 55.81% respectively. 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats argenx SE on 4 of the 6 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.