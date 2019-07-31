Comparison of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

This is a contrast between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|9
|182.25
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|argenx SE
|126
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of argenx SE is $150.5, which is potential 5.36% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and argenx SE are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 55.81% respectively. 0.1% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-12.19%
|-11.99%
|290.3%
|132.93%
|0%
|277.67%
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats argenx SE on 4 of the 6 factors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
