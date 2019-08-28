Comparison of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 125.27 N/A 4.52 1.73 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.26 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Table 2 shows us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Advaxis Inc.

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advaxis Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, with potential upside of 22.32%.

Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.