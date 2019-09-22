Comparison of PG&E Corporation (PCG) and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

We will be contrasting the differences between PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Electric Utilities industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation 18 0.37 N/A -13.81 0.00 Ormat Technologies Inc. 63 5.04 N/A 2.33 28.16

Demonstrates PG&E Corporation and Ormat Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PG&E Corporation and Ormat Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5% Ormat Technologies Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

PG&E Corporation has a 0.29 beta, while its volatility is 71.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ormat Technologies Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

PG&E Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ormat Technologies Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. PG&E Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ormat Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PG&E Corporation and Ormat Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Ormat Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PG&E Corporation’s upside potential is 37.81% at a $16 consensus price target. Competitively Ormat Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $73, with potential downside of -0.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PG&E Corporation seems more appealing than Ormat Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PG&E Corporation and Ormat Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.1% and 75% respectively. Insiders owned 0.21% of PG&E Corporation shares. Comparatively, 4.95% are Ormat Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66% Ormat Technologies Inc. 2.53% 2.34% 13.88% 16.68% 23.1% 25.33%

For the past year PG&E Corporation had bearish trend while Ormat Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ormat Technologies Inc. beats PG&E Corporation.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electricity and Product. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal and recovered energy-based electricity generation, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. It also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. This segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.