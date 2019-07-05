Comparison of PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 5 0.30 N/A 0.05 79.23 MAXIMUS Inc. 71 1.83 N/A 3.65 19.53

In table 1 we can see PFSweb Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MAXIMUS Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PFSweb Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PFSweb Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.9% MAXIMUS Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

PFSweb Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MAXIMUS Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, MAXIMUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. MAXIMUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PFSweb Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PFSweb Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, and a 147.52% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.5% of PFSweb Inc. shares and 97.9% of MAXIMUS Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of PFSweb Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. -8.04% -15.92% -32.68% -38.96% -59% -19.69% MAXIMUS Inc. -1.49% 0.65% 1.26% 6.01% 16.17% 9.49%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. has -19.69% weaker performance while MAXIMUS Inc. has 9.49% stronger performance.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors PFSweb Inc.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.