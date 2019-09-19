Comparison of PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 4 0.19 N/A 0.03 118.71 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 14 0.46 N/A 1.89 7.22

Table 1 highlights PFSweb Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PFSweb Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

PFSweb Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PFSweb Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PFSweb Inc. has an average price target of $4.5, and a 79.28% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.3% of PFSweb Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of PFSweb Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than PFSweb Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats PFSweb Inc.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.