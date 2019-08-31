Comparison of PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV)

This is a contrast between PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 4 0.16 N/A 0.03 118.71 BrightView Holdings Inc. 17 0.78 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PFSweb Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PFSweb Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5% BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PFSweb Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival BrightView Holdings Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. BrightView Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PFSweb Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of PFSweb Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 369.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PFSweb Inc. and BrightView Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.3% and 95.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of PFSweb Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BrightView Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. has -28.27% weaker performance while BrightView Holdings Inc. has 93.54% stronger performance.

Summary

PFSweb Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

