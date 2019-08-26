Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 10.22 N/A -1.09 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.41 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc. has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 39.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Pfenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $217.33, with potential upside of 20.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.