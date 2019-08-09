Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 9.72 N/A -1.09 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.17 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pfenex Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc.’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. OPKO Health Inc. on the other hand, has 2.13 beta which makes it 113.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival OPKO Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Pfenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while OPKO Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.