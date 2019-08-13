Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|10.71
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|30.25
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 2.29 shows that Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.
Liquidity
5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Pfenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 2.6% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.
Summary
Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
