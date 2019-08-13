Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 10.71 N/A -1.09 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.25 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Pfenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 2.6% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.