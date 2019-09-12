Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

We will be comparing the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|14.64
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.76
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Pfenex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Pfenex Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,365.47%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 10.9% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
