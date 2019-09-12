Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

We will be comparing the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 14.64 N/A -1.09 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.76 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Pfenex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 1.83 beta is the reason why it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pfenex Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,365.47%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 10.9% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 3.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.