Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

We are comparing Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|5
|10.42
|N/A
|-1.44
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.1%
|-32.1%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 192.14%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|25.91%
|25.91%
|76.59%
|43.37%
|18.69%
|126.96%
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than Genfit SA
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
