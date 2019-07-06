Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

We are comparing Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 10.42 N/A -1.44 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Genfit SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Genfit SA has a consensus target price of $56.5, with potential upside of 192.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than Genfit SA

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Genfit SA beats Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.