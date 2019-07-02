Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 9.99 N/A -1.44 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc. is 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.75. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.