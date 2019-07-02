Comparison of Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|5
|9.99
|N/A
|-1.44
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.1%
|-32.1%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-151%
|-137.4%
Risk & Volatility
Pfenex Inc. is 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.75. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.
Liquidity
3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|25.91%
|25.91%
|76.59%
|43.37%
|18.69%
|126.96%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|-11.26%
|-14.64%
|7.99%
|-4.05%
|-16.23%
|26.15%
For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
