Comparison of Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Both Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 22 0.94 N/A 0.43 53.76 LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 53 10.58 N/A -1.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Perspecta Inc. and LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2% LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.00% 98.6% 71.5%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perspecta Inc. Its rival LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Perspecta Inc. and LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Perspecta Inc.’s downside potential is -20.85% at a $20 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.5% of Perspecta Inc. shares and 0% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc. shares. Perspecta Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of LiveRamp Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48% LiveRamp Holdings Inc. 0.44% 11.25% -8.43% 22.79% 29.14% 36.4%

For the past year Perspecta Inc. has weaker performance than LiveRamp Holdings Inc.

Summary

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Perspecta Inc.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.