Comparison of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

We will be comparing the differences between Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 21 10.73 N/A -0.71 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 38.98 N/A -5.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. Its rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 87.2%. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

Summary

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.