Comparison of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Personalis Inc.
|23
|9.19
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Personalis Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Personalis Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Personalis Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 133.39%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Personalis Inc.
|-16.19%
|-27.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-37.14%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Personalis Inc. was less bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Personalis Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
