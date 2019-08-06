Comparison of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 23 9.19 N/A -0.71 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Personalis Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Personalis Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 133.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Personalis Inc. was less bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.