Comparison of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

As Biotechnology companies, Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 23 9.85 N/A -0.71 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 42.84 N/A -2.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares and 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.