Comparison of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 20 9.75 N/A -0.71 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.30 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Personalis Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Personalis Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Athenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Personalis Inc. and Athenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 44.09% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Personalis Inc. and Athenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 33.3%. Insiders held 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Personalis Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.