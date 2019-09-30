Comparison of Personalis Inc. (PSNL) and Achaogen Inc. (:)

Both Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Achaogen Inc. (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis Inc. 18 -1.11 20.97M -0.71 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Personalis Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Personalis Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis Inc. 119,351,166.76% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of Personalis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Personalis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 7.69% are Achaogen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Achaogen Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.