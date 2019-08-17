Comparison of PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 5.63 N/A 1.45 5.43 Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PermRock Royalty Trust and Superior Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PermRock Royalty Trust and Superior Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1%

Analyst Ratings

PermRock Royalty Trust and Superior Energy Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

Competitively Superior Energy Services Inc. has an average price target of $7.29, with potential upside of 1,468.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PermRock Royalty Trust and Superior Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 0% respectively. 15.5% are PermRock Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust has 33.11% stronger performance while Superior Energy Services Inc. has -72.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors PermRock Royalty Trust beats Superior Energy Services Inc.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.