Comparison of PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

We will be contrasting the differences between PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust 8 6.48 N/A 1.45 5.43 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 16 2.77 N/A 1.82 7.87

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. PermRock Royalty Trust is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PermRock Royalty Trust and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 12.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. has a consensus target price of $19.5, with potential upside of 43.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 6.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PermRock Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders are 15.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PermRock Royalty Trust -0.76% 1.03% -8.37% -13.31% -51% 33.11% Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. 3.92% -3.44% -19.38% -1.99% -2.25% 18.36%

For the past year PermRock Royalty Trust was more bullish than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. beats PermRock Royalty Trust.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes oil and gas equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of oil and gas wells. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.