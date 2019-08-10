Comparison of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Both Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 8.59 N/A 0.55 9.57 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.34 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 715% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s potential upside is 58.29% and its average price target is $9.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Permian Basin Royalty Trust and Kosmos Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 93.6% respectively. 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51% Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67%

For the past year Permian Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend while Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Kosmos Energy Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.