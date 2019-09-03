Comparison of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

We are comparing Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Waste Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 4 0.92 N/A -0.14 0.00 Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 7 0.31 N/A -2.69 0.00

Demonstrates Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -3.8% Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0.00% -16.1% -11.8%

Liquidity

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 93.6% respectively. About 5.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. 12.69% -5.57% -12.24% 3.04% -15.23% 58.72% Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. -18.26% 2.67% -54.17% -72.08% -65.16% -53.05%

For the past year Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. has 58.72% stronger performance while Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing, and disposal services through licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. It is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; and technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services. It also offers nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. In addition, this segment owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. The company serves research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It also serves customers seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale oil and gas hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup. The company owns a 60-mile underground pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale area for the collection of produced water; a fleet of approximately 760 trucks for delivery and collection; and approximately 5,220 storage tanks, as well as owns or leases 50 operating saltwater disposal wells in the Bakken, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford Shale areas. Its customers include domestic and international oil and gas companies, foreign national oil and gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.