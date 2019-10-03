Comparison of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

As Business Software & Services businesses, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network Ltd. 6 0.00 16.10M 0.36 12.53 CyberArk Software Ltd. 108 3.41 36.63M 1.45 96.04

Table 1 demonstrates Perion Network Ltd. and CyberArk Software Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CyberArk Software Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network Ltd. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Perion Network Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CyberArk Software Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network Ltd. 290,881,497.41% 6.4% 3.6% CyberArk Software Ltd. 33,863,363.22% 12.1% 8.3%

Perion Network Ltd. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s 58.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Perion Network Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 4 2.67

CyberArk Software Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $140.5 average target price and a 34.73% potential upside.

Roughly 22.8% of Perion Network Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.6% of CyberArk Software Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% are Perion Network Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.