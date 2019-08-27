Comparison of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) and Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.64 N/A 0.36 12.53 Citrix Systems Inc. 99 4.02 N/A 3.52 26.75

Table 1 demonstrates Perion Network Ltd. and Citrix Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citrix Systems Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Perion Network Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Citrix Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 3.6% Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

Perion Network Ltd. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Citrix Systems Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Perion Network Ltd. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Citrix Systems Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Perion Network Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citrix Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Perion Network Ltd. and Citrix Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 0%. About 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perion Network Ltd. 1.35% 51.01% 51.52% 36.36% 44.23% 73.08% Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02%

For the past year Perion Network Ltd. has 73.08% stronger performance while Citrix Systems Inc. has -8.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Citrix Systems Inc. beats Perion Network Ltd.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.