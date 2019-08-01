Comparison of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

As Business Services businesses, Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.49 N/A -0.47 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 37 0.43 N/A 1.17 32.46

Table 1 demonstrates Performant Financial Corporation and ABM Industries Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -2.7% -1.6% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.7% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Performant Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.4 and it happens to be 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Performant Financial Corporation are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Performant Financial Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ABM Industries Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Performant Financial Corporation and ABM Industries Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

ABM Industries Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $41 consensus price target and a -2.59% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Performant Financial Corporation and ABM Industries Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.1% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Performant Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, ABM Industries Incorporated has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performant Financial Corporation -1.13% -17.26% -20.45% 14.38% -40.48% -22.22% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.21% 1.39% 5.52% 19.12% 25.49% 18.37%

For the past year Performant Financial Corporation has -22.22% weaker performance while ABM Industries Incorporated has 18.37% stronger performance.

Summary

ABM Industries Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Performant Financial Corporation.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.