Comparison of Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.20 N/A -6.47 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 22 2.49 N/A -4.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Performance Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Performance Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc. has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Performance Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s potential downside is -2.35% and its consensus target price is $29.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Performance Shipping Inc. and Scorpio Tankers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.7% and 59.1% respectively. Performance Shipping Inc.’s share held by insiders are 21.21%. Competitively, 3.2% are Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Performance Shipping Inc. -5.93% -5.93% 30.59% -33.53% -35.47% 70.77% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 1.39% 10.84% 50.78% 37.95% -5.61% 52.84%

For the past year Performance Shipping Inc. was more bullish than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Performance Shipping Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.