Comparison of Perficient Inc. (PRFT) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)

We will be comparing the differences between Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perficient Inc. 31 2.25 N/A 0.81 42.29 Sigma Labs Inc. 1 22.68 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Perficient Inc. and Sigma Labs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9% Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.87 shows that Perficient Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sigma Labs Inc. has a -0.42 beta which is 142.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Perficient Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Sigma Labs Inc. has 2.7 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perficient Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sigma Labs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Perficient Inc. and Sigma Labs Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Perficient Inc. has a consensus target price of $36.67, and a 0.96% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of Perficient Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.9% of Sigma Labs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Perficient Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.7% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5% Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33%

For the past year Perficient Inc. has 53.5% stronger performance while Sigma Labs Inc. has -49.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Perficient Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sigma Labs Inc.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.