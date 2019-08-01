Comparison of People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Both People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 17 3.92 N/A 1.26 12.85 Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.75 N/A 1.53 12.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than People’s United Financial Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. People’s United Financial Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Dime Community Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides People’s United Financial Inc. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

People’s United Financial Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

People’s United Financial Inc. and Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.5% and 80.6%. People’s United Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -5.05% -4.71% -5.38% 2.99% -12.92% 12.06% Dime Community Bancshares Inc. -4.59% -3.12% -5.11% 15.5% -1.92% 11.48%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc. was more bullish than Dime Community Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors People’s United Financial Inc.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.