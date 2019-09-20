Comparison of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.06 N/A 3.60 13.42 S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.69 N/A 3.09 12.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Peoples Financial Services Corp. and S&T Bancorp Inc. S&T Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is currently more expensive than S&T Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Peoples Financial Services Corp. and S&T Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.29 beta. S&T Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Peoples Financial Services Corp. and S&T Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, S&T Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 7.90% and its consensus target price is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.6% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares and 62.7% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, 2.1% are S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp. was more bullish than S&T Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Peoples Financial Services Corp. beats S&T Bancorp Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.