Comparison of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Both Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services Corp. 44 4.11 N/A 3.60 13.42 NBT Bancorp Inc. 37 4.05 N/A 2.56 15.12

Table 1 demonstrates Peoples Financial Services Corp. and NBT Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NBT Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services Corp. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Peoples Financial Services Corp. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than NBT Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Peoples Financial Services Corp. and NBT Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services Corp. 0.00% 9% 1.1% NBT Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.29 shows that Peoples Financial Services Corp. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. NBT Bancorp Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Peoples Financial Services Corp. and NBT Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 55.4%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Peoples Financial Services Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of NBT Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Peoples Financial Services Corp. 6.8% 8.72% 11.32% 16.61% 5.7% 9.8% NBT Bancorp Inc. 1.87% 3.14% 2.14% 8.22% -4.59% 11.88%

For the past year Peoples Financial Services Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than NBT Bancorp Inc.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.