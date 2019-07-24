Comparison of Pentair plc (PNR) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The two are both Industrial Equipment & Components companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair plc 40 2.29 N/A 1.96 18.80 Parker-Hannifin Corporation 169 1.58 N/A 11.23 15.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pentair plc and Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Parker-Hannifin Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Pentair plc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Pentair plc’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair plc 0.00% 15.8% 7.5% Parker-Hannifin Corporation 0.00% 24.4% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pentair plc has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

Pentair plc’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Parker-Hannifin Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Pentair plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pentair plc and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair plc 0 2 1 2.33 Parker-Hannifin Corporation 1 6 1 2.13

The average target price of Pentair plc is $44.33, with potential upside of 13.03%. Competitively Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a consensus target price of $173.63, with potential downside of -2.70%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Pentair plc is looking more favorable than Parker-Hannifin Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pentair plc and Parker-Hannifin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 85.5% respectively. About 0.3% of Pentair plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Parker-Hannifin Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pentair plc -2.1% -7.87% -12.98% -13.59% -18.02% -2.73% Parker-Hannifin Corporation -1.65% -9.98% -1.31% 1.07% -4.14% 13.4%

For the past year Pentair plc has -2.73% weaker performance while Parker-Hannifin Corporation has 13.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Pentair plc.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications. The Electrical segment designs, manufactures, and services products that protect sensitive equipment, as well as heat management solutions designed to provide thermal protection to temperature sensitive fluid applications, and engineered electrical and fastening products for electrical, mechanical, and civil applications. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and their replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, including control actuation systems and components, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inserting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pneumatic control components, power conditioning and management systems, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes. This segment markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.